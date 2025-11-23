Getty Images Sport
The German Lionel Messi! Bayern Munich wonderkid Lennart Karl plays down comparisons to Argentine GOAT after making Bundesliga history
Starlet's progress at Bayern has been sensational
Karl has made rapid strides at Bayern Munich ever since he joined the club's youth academy as a promising 14-year-old in 2022. Last season, he made 26 appearances in all competitions for Bayern's Under-17 and U19 outfits, scoring 32 goals and delivering 10 assists. His exquisite displays earned him a place in Bayern's squad for the Club World Cup over the summer, where he made his debut against Auckland City.
Ahead of the 2025-26 season, he was promoted to the first team by Kompany and has made 15 appearances in total already, making five starts and clocking 531 minutes on the pitch – evidence that the Bayern boss counts on the youngster to become an important piece of the rotational puzzle amid a demanding schedule. He became the youngest Bayern goal scorer in Champions League history in October, backing it up with another goal in the 3-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach to become the third-youngest goal scorer in club history in the Bundesliga.
- Getty Images Sport
Karl compared to Barcelona legend Messi
The 17-year-old's sensational form in his maiden season and his graceful movements on the pitch have often drawn comparisons to Barcelona and Argentina legend Messi. However, addressing the comparisons now, the Bayern sensation told Sky Sports after the Freiburg clash: "Other people said that, I can't compare myself to Messi. Messi is right at the top and there's a long way to go to reach that. He's my idol."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Karl makes Bundesliga history in Freiburg thrashing
At just 17 years and 273 days, Karl became the youngest ever player in history to score and provide an assist in a Bundesliga game. Speaking on Karl's progress after the game, Kompany said: "It's very important that he enjoys this moment. If there's a lot of hype, then that's okay. It's all from outside. He just has to keep his entourage and enjoy football. And when things don't work out for him, we'll support him. Comparisons with Messi? Lenny is Lenny. It's not about comparing him to other players. We want him to become the best version of Lennart Karl he can be."
Bayern star Aleksandar Pavlovic then added: "I've never seen a teammate with so much self-confidence at his age. He's an amazing player. It's so much fun playing with him. I have nothing but good things to say about him."
- Getty Images Sport
Did Karl suffer an injury against Freiburg?
The teenager was substituted in the 71st minute. Nicolas Jackson replaced and eventually the Chelsea loanee scored the team's sixth goal. The attacking midfielder looked a bit uncomfortable during the match and Kompany provided an update on the youngster's condition as he said: "He took a knock in training and felt it again during the game. He laughed a lot and was happy after the game. So I hope it's nothing bad."
Bayern will be back in action on Wednesday as they take on Arsenal in a Champions League top-of-the-table clash at Emirates Stadium. Karl would hope to recover from his knock and travel to London in midweek.
Advertisement