Geovany Quenda: Why Chelsea have pulled off a £40m transfer coup by signing Sporting CP & Portugal sensation right under Man Utd's noses

According to The Athletic, Manchester United held 'extensive' talks with Sporting CP back in January over the potential signing of Geovany Quenda, and all signs were pointing to a summer move being agreed by the end of the winter transfer window. Ruben Amorim held Quenda in high regard after seeing the 17-year-old slot into his 3-4-3 system seamlessly at Sporting, which made some figures in the United boardroom 'confident' of arranging a reunion between player and coach at Old Trafford.
However, when Sporting set their initial asking price at €60m (£50m/$65m), United flinched, which opened the door for their Premier League rivals. Chelsea acted quickly to steal Quenda right from under United's noses, agreeing a cut-price €48m (£40m/$52m) deal with Sporting that will see him remain in Lisbon for another year before arriving at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2026.
Make no mistake, this is a major coup for Chelsea. Quenda has enjoyed a remarkable rise to prominence at Sporting, which has already earned him a place in the Portugal national squad, and the sky is the limit if he continues on his current trajectory. United, meanwhile, will be kicking themselves for letting such a talented prospect slip from their grasp, especially as he now counts Cristiano Ronaldo as one of his leading mentors.
GOAL takes a look at exactly why there is so much hype around Quenda...