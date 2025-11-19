Gennaro Gattuso told he must 'teach the alphabet to school children' as ex-Italy coach blasts unacceptable errors that leave Azzurri facing World Cup play-offs

In an interview to Gazetta dello Sport, ex-Azzurri coach Sacchi criticised the Italian players for committing errors that cannot be made at the highest level.

"We need to acknowledge our limitations," he said. To do so, however, requires a generous dose of humility. Here, we need to behave like a teacher teaching the alphabet to first-grade children, and mind you, I'm not exaggerating. I hear talk of formations, playbooks, attacking tactics, but do we really understand that we need to work in depth on the basic concepts? In my opinion, a training camp at Coverciano would be useful before the March match. But I'm sure the clubs would oppose such a request from the coach. I remember well the battles I had to fight when I was on the national team bench. In Italy, individual interests and selfishness always prevail, and people don't want to understand that building a team—and the national team is a team—takes time, patience, and training, lots of training. But mine, I already know, are just empty words.

"I saw individual and team errors that, at a certain level, just can't be made. I'm looking for an explanation in the psychological attitude, perhaps in the second half. The Azzurri got a bit scared, they lost heart and were afraid to win, I don't know... The fact remains that in all four goals we conceded on Sunday night there were glaring errors that a Serie A player cannot make. The defenders made all sorts of mistakes, some turned their backs on the opponent who was crossing, some left Haaland free to shoot in the middle of our area, some botched the pass while building up, some got fooled by counterattack feints. No, we really won't get far like this."

