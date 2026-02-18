Durban City opted to replace Simo Dladla with Gavin Hunt when the team was promoted to the Premier Soccer League.

However, Hunt, who is now heading Stellenbosch, was let go before the appointment of Sinethemba Badela as the new man at the helm of the Citizens.

Three weeks later, Pitso Dladla took over on an interim basis following the exit of Badela. Interestingly, the team's Technical Director, Ernst Middendorp, has been linked with the changes made, with some feeling he has a hand.