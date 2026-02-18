Gavin Hunt out, Sinethemba Badela out, and now the MTN8-winning ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach out of Durban City? The Citizens explain absence
- Backpage
The changes at Durban City
Durban City opted to replace Simo Dladla with Gavin Hunt when the team was promoted to the Premier Soccer League.
However, Hunt, who is now heading Stellenbosch, was let go before the appointment of Sinethemba Badela as the new man at the helm of the Citizens.
Three weeks later, Pitso Dladla took over on an interim basis following the exit of Badela. Interestingly, the team's Technical Director, Ernst Middendorp, has been linked with the changes made, with some feeling he has a hand.
- Backpage
Has Middendorp followed trio out of Durban City?
Interestingly, the German has been absent from the club in recent days, inviting speculation that he might have left as well.
The rumours, nevertheless, have been played down by the Durban City chairman, Farook Kadodia, who has since clarified the matter.
“He [Middendorp] had a weekend break. That’s all. Otherwise, he’s here. He’s not suspended,” Kadodia told FARPost.
“On the club’s side, the reality is that there are a few changes, but nobody has been suspended.
"He is still employed at the club," he continued.
- Durban City on Instagram
More on Badela's exit
The administrator further clarified that Middendorp was not behind the exit of Sinethemba Badela from the Citizens.
"A lot of people were linking him [Middendorp] to the termination of Badela’s contract, which was totally incorrect," Kadodia added.
"I made the decision. Coach Middendorp was very supportive of him [Badela]," he concluded.
The next assignment
The club is now focusing on the forthcoming Nedbank Cup Round of 16 fixture that will be played on Saturday.
The game will be played at Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs Stadium.