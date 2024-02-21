Gift Motupa, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Michaelson Gumede

Gavin Hunt has poured cold water on former Mamelodi Sundown star Gift Motupa's chance of playing for SuperSport United this season

Gift Motupa will have to wait for SuperSport United to make their checks and balances before they can afford to sign him.

  • Motupa is without a club after leaving Sundowns
  • He is currently training with SuperSport United
  • But club have no budget to sign him now

