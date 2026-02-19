Gavin Hunt frustrated as ex-Orlando Pirates star Tshegofatso Mabasa risk missing Kaizer Chiefs game, reveals why Olisa Ndah's Stellenbosch debut has been delayed
Will Mabasa face Golden Arrows and Kaizer Chiefs?
Stellenbosch head coach Gavin Hunt is a man under pressure, keen to steer his side away from the Premier Soccer League relegation zone.
But the experienced coach is facing worries ahead of their next games.
The Maroons are set to face Golden Arrows away in a Round of 16 game encounter on Saturday, before a Premier Soccer League encounter against Chiefs three days later.
Orlando Pirates loanee Tshegofatso Mabasa has been unavailable due to a medical condition and is doubtful for the Chiefs game.
Why Ndah is not available for the Arrows game
Former Pirates defender Olisa Ndah is yet to acquire his work permit from the Home Affairs department.
“Actually, I might go there now. He is eager to play; the former Orlando Pirates captain, though, also needs him to get match fitness," Hunt explained as he gave Ndah's update.
“We need another centre-back, don’t we? You know, badly; he's another one. You know, you take [Asekho] Tiwani, [Mosa] Lebusa, and Mabasa; he didn’t play much in CAF, so that’s a problem.
“So these guys, I tried to play fit, you know, same as Wonderboy; I tried to play him fit, which we did against the Chiefs," he added.
“But the problem when you take players from clubs is you think you’re getting them, but they don’t train; they play five-a-side on the pitch, so to go into this intensity is always difficult, but we can just get them through this period.”
Another blow for Hunt and Stellies
Apart from scratching his head over Ndah and Mabasa's situation, the former Amakhosi tactician is set to miss Wonderboy Makhubu, who is suspended for the next two games.
Makhubu was sent off on Wednesday in the 1-1 draw against Magesi.
“A huge blow, you know we’re really struggling up front, isn’t it?” Hunt said.
“So it’s a huge blow, especially with the next two games. You know, a cup game is a cup game, but the Chiefs game, I mean, he was so good against the Chiefs two weeks ago. So it’s a huge blow.”
Stellenbosch desperare for positive results
The Maroons, who were frustrated in the midweek clash by relegation-threatened Magesi FC, are 13th on the table with 16 points and are desperate to win their games and avoid the survival
In their post-Steve Barker era, Stellenbosch also need a successful Cup campaign, which could also be their gateway to the CAF Confederation Cup next season.