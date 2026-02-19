Gavin Hunt frustrated as ex-Orlando Pirates star Tshegofatso Mabasa risk missing Kaizer Chiefs game, reveals why Olisa Ndah's Stellenbosch debut has been delayed

Former Pirates defender Olisa Ndah is yet to acquire his work permit from the Home Affairs department.

“Actually, I might go there now. He is eager to play; the former Orlando Pirates captain, though, also needs him to get match fitness," Hunt explained as he gave Ndah's update.

“We need another centre-back, don’t we? You know, badly; he's another one. You know, you take [Asekho] Tiwani, [Mosa] Lebusa, and Mabasa; he didn’t play much in CAF, so that’s a problem.

“So these guys, I tried to play fit, you know, same as Wonderboy; I tried to play him fit, which we did against the Chiefs," he added.

“But the problem when you take players from clubs is you think you’re getting them, but they don’t train; they play five-a-side on the pitch, so to go into this intensity is always difficult, but we can just get them through this period.”