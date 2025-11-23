+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Kiplagat Sang

'Gaston Sirino is the player that got better brains at Kaizer Chiefs, and he is Amakhosi's best signing of the decade! Glamour Boys always buy finished players from Mamelodi Sundowns, and I hate him; his attitude is not good' - Fans

With the playmaker experiencing limited playtime for the Glamour Boys, debate on whether he should be released or his contract extended has been intensifying. With Chiefs engaging in the CAF Confederation campaign this season, one would think Sirino's presence will give the Soweto giants a competitive edge in terms of experience. But with stiff competition for starting slots in the club, it could be hard for the former Mamelodi Sundowns star to be guaranteed regular minutes.

Sirino's contract is understood to be expiring at the end of the season, and whether it will be extended is a matter of speculation for now.

Veteran coach Cavin Johnson recently observed that the playmaker has not been given enough playtime. According to the tactician, Sirino was a top payer for Sundowns because he played regularly. He remains a top player according to Johnson, but the only difference is the playtime he enjoyed in his previous club and now.  

The forward is turning into a rather fringe player at Amakhosi, and this season, he has scored one goal and provided two assists in 14 matches across all competitions.

Now, GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted as the Sirino debate continues.

    Not a player to rely on

    The problem is he is not the kind of player to rely on; he can get a deliberate red card anytime - Carl M'chabo

    Sirino has got brains

    This is the player who got better brains at Chiefs. Check when he came from the bench; you can see everything looks possible to happen. 

    Chiefs must give him a contract - Mzwandile Knox Faas

    He is a star

    Sirino is a star. I don't care who says what about his attitude because that's his nature, but this guy is a footballer himself – Tebogo Thoka

    We love him

    We love Gaston Sirino and his family at Kaizer Chiefs FC. The guy always makes a difference when he comes on as a substitute, so he deserves another contract extension - Wendy Muncu

    He is a success

    Sirino already won a trophy with Chiefs; that makes his stay a success. Forget the haters - Simon Symon

    I hate him

    I hate him for the fact that he brought unnecessary history at Chiefs – Wanda Edward

    Bad attitude

    In my view, his attitude isn't good for the team's motto or beliefs, so I won't be surprised if his contract isn't renewed based on his age. 

    There are young players who can offer the team more than him in terms of investment opportunities because he isn't convincing to date - Pule Shale

    Amakhosi buy finished players

    Chiefs keep buying finished players from Sundowns - Football in the world

    Chiefs won't win anything even if Sirino plays

    Even if they play him the whole season, they will still win nothing - Samkelo Khumalo

    Signing of the decade

    This is Kaizer Chiefs' best signing of the decade. He is currently the best player in Naturena - Thabang Nduki Mashalane