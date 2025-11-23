'Gaston Sirino is the player that got better brains at Kaizer Chiefs, and he is Amakhosi's best signing of the decade! Glamour Boys always buy finished players from Mamelodi Sundowns, and I hate him; his attitude is not good' - Fans

Sirino's contract is understood to be expiring at the end of the season, and whether it will be extended is a matter of speculation for now.

Veteran coach Cavin Johnson recently observed that the playmaker has not been given enough playtime. According to the tactician, Sirino was a top payer for Sundowns because he played regularly. He remains a top player according to Johnson, but the only difference is the playtime he enjoyed in his previous club and now.

The forward is turning into a rather fringe player at Amakhosi, and this season, he has scored one goal and provided two assists in 14 matches across all competitions.

Now, GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted as the Sirino debate continues.

