Gary Neville claims he was in line to become England manager before seeing 'perfect' Valencia move turn into a nightmare

Getty ImagesSoham MukherjeeGary Neville claims he was in line to become England manager before seeing 'perfect' Valencia move turn into a nightmareEnglandValenciaTransfersLaLigaGareth SouthgateGary Neville made a sensational claim that he was in line to become the England manager before his "perfect" Valencia move turned into a nightmare.Neville took up Valencia's offer in 2015Was simultaneously working in Roy Hodgson's backroom staffRevealed that he could have succeeded Hodgson