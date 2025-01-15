Gary Lineker succession team confirmed! BBC Match of the Day announce three new presenters for flagship show

GOAL/GettyRitabrata BanerjeeGary Lineker succession team confirmed! BBC Match of the Day announce three new presenters for flagship showPremier LeagueEnglandThe BBC have announced three new Match of the Day presenters, with Gary Lineker set to leave the show at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowNew MOTD presenters announcedLineker will exit the show at the end of 2024-25 seasonMOTD will have three presenters for the first timeFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱