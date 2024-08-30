Gary Lineker reveals ‘long shot’ choice for next England manager – with preferred pick currently ‘paid an absolute fortune’ by Premier League club
Gary Lineker has revealed his “long shot” choice to be next England manager, with the FA being urged to lure Pep Guardiola away from Manchester City.
- Southgate stepped down after Euro 2024
- Carsley taken the reins on an interim basis
- Treble winner into final year of his contract