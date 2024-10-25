Lineker Neville CarragherGetty/GOAL
Gary Lineker edges out Gary Neville & Jamie Carragher on list of highest-paid TV pundits in UK with Match Of The Day star earning more than anyone at BBC

Gary Lineker has been revealed as the highest-paid football pundit in the UK, beating the likes of Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher to top spot.

  • Lineker presents Match of the Day on BBC
  • Earns more than anyone else at the corporation
  • Neville, Carragher and Micah Richards outstripped
