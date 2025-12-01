Getty Images Sport
Gary Lineker bizarrely forced to defend himself from ridicule as ex-Match of the Day presenter is spotted walking with woman on holiday in Mexico
What Robinson said on social media
Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was among the first to share the video of Lineker on social media. It had been taken by a fellow holidaymaker in Mexico and shows the 65-year-old former Three Lions striker out and about with a female companion who was unidentified at that point.
Robinson, who has been quick to question some of Lineker’s behaviour in the past - especially his views on political matters - reposted the video in question on his accounts and asked: “What are you up to here @GaryLineker?” He was insinuating that Lineker was enjoying the company of somebody who he should not have been.
How Lineker responded
The passer-by who filmed the original clip posed a similar question to the ex-BBC Sport host before advising him to “enjoy his holiday”. Lineker has been left bemused by the entire saga, which he has been forced to explain.
Responding to Robinson, who he has once again accused of stirring up unnecessary “hatred”, Lineker said: “If you must know, I was going to a chemist with my daughter-in-law, to get some medicine for her unwell husband….my son. Hatred is a dreadful weakness.”
Lineker went on to share a post suggesting that Robinson had “thrown his followers under the bus by inciting them to recirculate libellous claims”.
Lineker has clashed with Robinson supporters
The son that Lineker is referring to is 31-year-old Harry. He got married to partner Bella at a luxurious ceremony in the summer of 2025 that took place on the Mediterranean island of Ibiza. He has seemingly been feeling under the weather while taking in another trip to the sunshine.
His brother, George, also felt the need to respond to Robinson and efforts to spread idle gossip. He said in a social media post of his own, which included a laughing emoji: “It’s his daughter-in-law you f*cking idiot.”
This is not the first time that Lineker has clashed with outspoken Robinson and his supporters. He has previously admitted to being “elbowed in the back” by a “little old lady” who was on her way to one of Yaxley-Lennon’s rallies.
He has also been told, in a face-to-face confrontation, that he “hated Britain” after speaking out on matters that he believes in. Lineker has said of those that he clashes with: “It’s the same lot every time. It’s the same people.”
Lineker left BBC role in May 2025
Lineker confirmed back in May that he would be leaving his role with the BBC - which included 25 years in the Match of the Day hotseat. He had faced criticism for sharing a social media post that included a rat illustration, which has been used to represent Jewish people in antisemitic propaganda.
Lineker said in a statement: "Football has been at the heart of my life for as long as I can remember - both on the pitch and in the studio. I care deeply about the game, and about the work I've done with the BBC over many years. As I've said, I would never consciously repost anything antisemitic - it goes against everything I stand for. However, I recognise the error and upset that I caused, and reiterate how sorry I am. Stepping back now feels like the responsible course of action.”
Lineker walked away from his presenting post on Match of the Day when the 2024-25 Premier League campaign came to a close. The man who earned 80 caps for England in his playing days, scoring 48 goals, is still a host of ‘The Rest Is Football’ podcast alongside fellow former Three Lions stars Alan Shearer and Micah Richards.
