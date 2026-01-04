Getty Images
'I was fuming' - Declan Rice speaks out after returning to Arsenal action with brace against Bournemouth
Rice's impact on Arsenal comeback
Rice had a huge role to play after returning to the XI against Bournemouth, as he scored twice to inspire the Gunners to a 3-2 win over the Cherries, returning them to the top of the Premier League table. The Gunners fell behind after a Gabriel error was seized upon by Evanilson, but he made amends with the equaliser himself, before Rice scored their second and third goals of the evening. The north London club are now six points clear of second-placed Aston Villa, and Rice has opened up on his frustration at missing out against Villa, and his desire to put that right.
Rice's reflections on winning return
Rice told Arsenal's website: "It’s a massive win. It’s a really tough place to come, we lost here last season. It was difficult the season before, so we knew what we were in for today.
"The manager made us well aware of that after not the best start. Then to show our character again and come back was massive, and to win 3-2 in the end was a massive result."
He added: "But to miss that (game against Villa) was annoying; to come back today and help the team and score two, I think the fans will be really happy. And I'm happy myself that I could help out, because this team's special and if we're all chipping in together, I'm sure good things will happen."
Rice paid tribute to Martin Odegaard, too, after his assist, adding: "He's so intelligent. I mean, the way he feeds passes for you, the second one, the way he played it through to Bukayo - there aren't many players in the world who can play those passes.
"He heard me - he was going to shoot but he set me back and I was so happy, because the more he assists for us, our teammates, and the more he scores, the more he's firing, it's going to help us do good things."
Special praise for Gyokeres
Rice also gave credit to Viktor Gyokeres, who has struggled at times for the Gunners since his move from Sporting CP in the summer. While has has not scored in his last three Premier League games, the striker has been hailed for his ability to occupy defenders.
He said: "It's tough for him, because he's got two defenders on him all game, all over him. So he has to use his strength, he has to do all he can to help the team and with that goal, without him making that run from Gabi's flick and holding it, setting it off to Martin, that goal wouldn't happen.
"That was a pivotal moment in the game for us to turn the game on its head. I see how hard he hits a ball, and when that space arrives for him and the ball's arriving at his feet to score goals, he will 100 percent score.
"But at the minute, defenders in the Premier League want to be able to stop Viktor Gyokeres, because he's one of the best strikers in the world. Trust me, he's doing unbelievably for us, we wouldn't be where we are without him."
What comes next for Arsenal?
Arsenal face a defining January in the title race, and in other competitions. They will face Liverpool next, and will also play league fixtures against Nottingham Forest and Manchester United; Arteta's men have been drawn away to Portsmouth in the third round of the FA Cup, as well as Chelsea in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final, and Inter in the Champions League.
