From PSL Players' Player of the Season to Forgotten Star? Monnapule Saleng: What's next for 'sad' Orlando Pirates winger?

Few players in South African football spark as much debate as Orlando Pirates’ Monnapule Saleng. At 26, the winger has been a standout performer, scoring in finals and dazzling fans with his pace and clinical finishing. Yet, his current absence from the Pirates’ matchday squad has ignited a storm of controversy. Reports suggest that a personal Issue may be at the heart of his sidelining, though neither Saleng nor the club has addressed these claims. Is this just a temporary fallout, or does it point to deeper cracks in his relationship with the Buccaneers? The silence from the coaching staff and management only adds fuel to speculation about a player many view as irreplaceable. While snippets of his training with the squad appear online, fans are left questioning why he isn’t on the pitch. GOAL takes a closer look at the story behind the controversy and considers what options lie ahead for the attacker.