From Orlando Pirates to Relebohile Mofokeng & Peter Shalulile - Unpacking the big numbers behind the Nedbank Cup

The Nedbank Cup is South Africa's crown jewel in domestic football, showcasing brilliance, underdog stories and record-breaking moments.

Since its inception in 1971, this prestigious tournament has been a platform for showcasing extraordinary talent and creating unforgettable memories that have become deeply ingrained in the country’s footballing heritage.

As we step into the 2025 edition of this iconic competition, it promises yet another thrilling chapter in its rich and storied history.

Here, GOAL explores the fascinating numbers that underscore the sheer magnitude of the Nedbank Cup - from the lucrative prize money on offer to the historic milestones and awe-inspiring records that continue to captivate the imagination of football enthusiasts.

