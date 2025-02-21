Showcasing stars such as Cavan Sullivan and Riqui Puig, Apple TV+ docuseries 'Onside: Major League Soccer' proves compelling, if not groundbreaking

The new Apple TV+ docuseries looking back at the 2024 MLS season is a welcome addition, but not as rich or dramatic as initially promised

"Dreamt of or dreamed of - which is it?" Cavan Sullivan poses the question to his older brother, Quinn, during a car ride from their family home to the stadium for what what would be his record-setting debut as the youngest player in MLS history for the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park. It’s a moment that underscores his youth and a reminder that he was about to make his MLS debut at the age of 14.

If there's one thing production company Box to Box does well in the opening four episodes of "Onside: Major League Soccer," a new docuseries on Apple TV+ looking back on the 2024 MLS season, it's painting the full picture of Cavan Sullivan's journey to becoming arguably the league's most anticipated prospect. It shows the teenager's rise from age of 6, as well as the differences between his stern and fiery father - who literally yells "f***ing right" when he anticipates his son is about to break the MLS mark.

The series treats the time he has left to break the record in a suspenseful countdown every 15 minutes, highlighting all of the factors that go into young athlete make a groundbreaking debut - pressures from the media, and fans, heaped on the coaching staff to get him in on the pitch.

There's a scene at the end of Episode 3 in which Cavan's dad talks to his son, and asks, "What gives, you could've went all the way?" It was a reflection on a missed shot by Sullivan during his debut. In a lot of ways, that statement could reflect the general assessment of this behind-the-scenes show, intended to show fans a side of the league it has never shown before.

While there are definitely compelling storylines here, from Sullivan to Riqui Puig, it also seems to be controlled controversy. Unlike the well-regarded "F1 Drive to Survive" which converted millions of curious F1 watchers into die-hard fans, "Onside" often keeps its viewers at arm's length. The docuseries made its long-awaited debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, the day before MLS's 30th season kicks off. GOAL takes a look at what worked and what didn't for the series through the first four episodes.