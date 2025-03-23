From ‘bunch of losers’ to being ‘one of the best teams in Africa’ - Hugo Broos’ remarkable Bafana Bafana transformation as Fifa World Cup dream edges closer to becoming reality

Bafana Bafana’s remarkable transformation under the tutelage of the experienced Belgian mentor has been clear for all to see.

Hugo Broos took over a Bafana team low in confidence after they had failed to qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations under Molefi Ntseki.

Fast forward four years, the former Cameroon coach has turned Bafana into ‘one of the best teams’ in Africa, according to Lesotho coach Leslie Notsi.

What makes Broos' transformation of the South African national team remarkable, is the poor state he found it in.

It was not that long ago that then Minister of Sport, Fikile Mbalula, had described Bafana as a ‘bunch of losers’ after a disastrous Afcon campaign on home soil in 2014.

"What I saw was not a problem of coaching, it was a bunch of losers," Mbalula said after Bafana were dumped out in the group stages.

"Their performance was not even lacklustre, it was useless. We must go to the drawing board. That mediocrity that was displayed… we must never wake up to that again."

Although the ‘mediocrity’ continued for a few more years, the arrival of Broos in May 2021 ensured that those days were a distant memory.

After a stunning Afcon showing in Ivory Coast last year, Bafana have since qualified for yet another edition later this year and are also on the verge of sealing a World Cup berth.

Here, GOAL shines the spotlight on Broos’ impressive transformation of Bafana Bafana and highlights some of the decisions he has made to achieve this.