'He was freaking out!' - Ryan Reynolds reveals 2am phone call from 'so upset' Wrexham player about club docuseries footage

The Canadian didn't reveal which player called him but did say they were "freaking out" and begged him to edit part of an episode. Reynolds, who was filming Deadpool and Wolverine at the time, thought his request wouldn't be fulfilled, but lo and behold, it was.

"I remember there was an issue on Welcome to Wrexham where a player had some kind of issue. He was freaking out because there was something in the opening credits that would upend his life in some way," the 49-year-old said while speaking at The Wall Street Journal's CMO Council Summit. "I'm not getting into it, but he called me so upset and said, 'Can you please get this thing out of the credits?' I was like, 'Man, in Poland, someone is watching this show right now. You don't just pull something off streaming, edit it and then put it back up'. He's like, 'Please, please, just try'. It was two in the morning, I was editing Deadpool and Wolverine at night and shooting a movie in the day. I'm at my wits' end, but I asked. It turns out I was dead f**king wrong. You can actually pull something down and you can edit."

