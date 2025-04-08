France World Cup winner slams Emi Martinez's 'attitude' - but concedes Aston Villa & Argentina goalkeeper is on same level as Real Madrid No.1 Thibaut Courtois
Emi Martinez's "attitude" has been questioned by a fellow World Cup winner, but the Argentine is considered to be the same level as Thibaut Courtois.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- South American won the World Cup in 2022
- On-field behaviour has been questioned
- Regarded as one of the best in the business