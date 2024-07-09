France player ratings vs Spain: Maybe it wasn't the mask?! Kylian Mbappe misfires yet again as Euro 2024 dream goes up in smoke in semi-final

The Real Madrid superstar looked a shadow of his usual self as Les Bleus were deservedly beaten in Munich

France are finally out of Euro 2024. They will not be missed. Didier Deschamps' terrible team endured a fittingly feeble farewell, beaten 2-1 in the semi-finals by a vastly superior Spain side, who were inspired to victory by two tremendous attackers in Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo.

France have some incredible players of their own, of course, chief among them Kylian Mbappe, but despite being unmasked at the Allianz Arena, he was still unrecognisable, looking nothing like the finest forward in the game today.

When he crossed for Randal Kolo Muani to open the scoring, it appeared as if the real Mbappe had finally arrived in Germany, but he played like an imposter for the remainder of the game. Granted, he was one of the main victims of Deschamps' dire tactics and team selections, but even when Mbappe did get himself into dangerous positions, his normally deadly right foot let him down time and time again.

Below, GOAL rates all of the France players on show in Munich as Les Bleus bowed out of the Euros..