Fran Kirby is a legend! Lionesses star sends message to Chelsea squad after bringing up impressive milestone with cameo off the bench in Blues' huge WSL victory over West Ham
Chelsea and Lionesses legend Fran Kirby came off the bench in the Blues' 2-0 win over West Ham and brought up an impressive milestone with the club.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Kirby cameo against West Ham
- Brings up 200 Chelsea appearances
- Currently also Blues top scorer and assister