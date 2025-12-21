Former Swedish top-flight striker slams South African fans as Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland would not be 'favoured' if he played in South Africa amid criticism of Bafana Bafana & Orlando Pirates star Evidence Makgopa
Makgopa debate lives on
Orlando Pirates striker Evidence Makgopa has long been at the heart of heated debates and ongoing conversations about his true value, both in the black-and-white of club football and in the green-and-gold of Bafana Bafana. Time and again, his inclusion in national team squads has sparked fierce reactions from South African supporters, many of whom openly question coach Hugo Broos’ unwavering faith in the young forward. Critics argue that Makgopa is often selected ahead of strikers they regard as more natural finishers, sharper poachers inside the box and more reliable goal scorers when opportunities arise - a perception that has fuelled frustration and intensified scrutiny around his role.
This long-running discourse has resurfaced with renewed vigour in recent weeks, drawing sharper lines between those who doubt his pedigree and those who see untapped potential in his game.
Adding a fresh dimension to the debate, retired South African striker Nathan Paulse stepped in with a striking comparison: likening Makgopa’s situation to that of Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland. Paulse suggested that even a player of Haaland’s stature would struggle to thrive in South African football.
Paulse hails Makgopa’s resilience, arguing even Haaland would face similar struggles
“I don’t know him [Makgopa] personally, but just observing him, it is very hard, especially at that level, to have come in and make an impact when you are not the favoured choice in the position,” Paulse told iDiski Times.
“You don’t please the social media role, I call it that, the social media role of the exciting player, the skilful player. To still go out and do the job, massive credit to his mentality, and I would love to work with a player like that.
“If I’m very honest, we lack players like that in South Africa, and that’s not the players’ fault. I think it comes largely from how football has been set up and what the other narratives of that arrive to as a coach, you know, fans,” he continued.
“I’d go as far as saying that even if [Erling] Haaland came to play in South Africa or if he came from South Africa, he would still not be a favoured player in perspective. All credit to Makgopa’s mentality. It shows why we as outsiders don’t get to work with the player one-on-one or see what he does behind the scenes.
“So the national team coach has a very clear or understanding of what he wants from him and he does the job. And look, football at that level is about doing the job, and that’s something we have to learn, still, I think in South Africa.
“We can look good, have these skilful players, but ultimately the intention of the game is to score goals and to stop goals,” Paulse concluded.
Modern day striker instincts
Makgopa is steadily shaping the profile of a modern striker, combining imposing height, sharp finishing instincts and a resilient mindset. Those qualities have elevated him into a trusted figure within Pirates, where head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou regularly turns to him ahead of other attacking options such as Tshegofatso Mabasa, Yanela Mbuthuma, Boitumelo Radiopane and Sifiso Luthuli, a clear reflection of the value placed on his all‑round game.
Across 18 appearances in all competitions so far this season, Makgopa has produced four goals and three assists, numbers that underline his growing confidence in the final third. Yet his impact cannot be measured by statistics alone. His physical presence, intelligent link‑up play, and tactical discipline have become integral to the Buccaneers’ attacking rhythm, offering balance and reliability in high‑pressure situations.
Importantly, Makgopa’s contributions have arrived at decisive junctures. He played a pivotal role in Pirates’ charge to a fourth successive MTN8 crown and was equally influential in their victorious Carling Knockout Cup campaign.
Key role at AFCON
At the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, Makgopa will arrive with a clear sense of purpose and ambition. For the 25‑year‑old, the continental stage represents more than just another tournament, it is an opportunity to assert himself as a commanding presence in South Africa’s attack and to silence the lingering doubts that have followed his career.
Bafana Bafana will begin their AFCON Group B journey against Angola on Monday, December 22, where Makgopa will be hoping to lead, if given the chance to by Broos.