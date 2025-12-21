Former Swedish top-flight striker slams South African fans as Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland would not be 'favoured' if he played in South Africa amid criticism of Bafana Bafana & Orlando Pirates star Evidence Makgopa

“I don’t know him [Makgopa] personally, but just observing him, it is very hard, especially at that level, to have come in and make an impact when you are not the favoured choice in the position,” Paulse told iDiski Times.

“You don’t please the social media role, I call it that, the social media role of the exciting player, the skilful player. To still go out and do the job, massive credit to his mentality, and I would love to work with a player like that.

“If I’m very honest, we lack players like that in South Africa, and that’s not the players’ fault. I think it comes largely from how football has been set up and what the other narratives of that arrive to as a coach, you know, fans,” he continued.

“I’d go as far as saying that even if [Erling] Haaland came to play in South Africa or if he came from South Africa, he would still not be a favoured player in perspective. All credit to Makgopa’s mentality. It shows why we as outsiders don’t get to work with the player one-on-one or see what he does behind the scenes.

“So the national team coach has a very clear or understanding of what he wants from him and he does the job. And look, football at that level is about doing the job, and that’s something we have to learn, still, I think in South Africa.

“We can look good, have these skilful players, but ultimately the intention of the game is to score goals and to stop goals,” Paulse concluded.