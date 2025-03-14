Benni McCarthy issues instructions during Harambee Stars training session.FKF
Kiplagat Sang

Former Qatar and Egypt coach warns new Harambee Stars mentor McCarthy about Kenya - 'Benni must not expect the Man United training fields or even the Orlando Pirates training field'

Kenya, Gambia, Gabon, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns FC, Richards Bay, Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa, Lesotho, Benin

The experienced tactician tells the former English Premier League striker to find solutions that work for him regardless of challenges.

  • Experienced coach warns McCarthy of challenges ahead
  • Kenya face stadium problems
  • McCarthy set for Harambee Stars debut
