Former Qatar and Egypt coach warns new Harambee Stars mentor McCarthy about Kenya - 'Benni must not expect the Man United training fields or even the Orlando Pirates training field'
The experienced tactician tells the former English Premier League striker to find solutions that work for him regardless of challenges.
- Experienced coach warns McCarthy of challenges ahead
- Kenya face stadium problems
- McCarthy set for Harambee Stars debut