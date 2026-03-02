Former Orlando Pirates star Monnapule Saleng 'wants to keep winning' after making his Mamelodi Sundowns debut - 'It has been a while'

Bafana Bafana international Monnapule Saleng was sent on loan to the Mswenko Boys at the beginning of the season after falling out with the Orlando Pirates management.

In the 13 games he played for the Premier Soccer League debutants, Saleng managed to get two goals and three assists.

In what remains a surprising move, Sundowns went for the winger, and Bucs did not hesitate to sell him.