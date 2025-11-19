Former Orlando Pirates star, Bafana Bafana captain, Mamelodi Sundowns and Banyana Banyana goalkeeper miss out as CAF crowns the best players in Morocco
- Backpagepix
Disappointment for Ndlondlo and Jane
Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo has missed out on the Goal of the Year award despite his stunning strike against Uganda at the 2024 African Nations Championship earning a deserved nomination.
His goal had captured the imagination of fans who felt it stood a strong chance of winning the accolade.
Banyana Banyana captain Refiloe Jane also saw her brilliantly taken free-kick fall short after making the final shortlist.
Jane’s effort against Mali at the Africa Women's Nations Cup carried precision and quality, raising hopes that she might walk away with the honour.
Young Africans star Clement Mzize's goal was crowned as the best.
- Backpagepix
Williams fails to defend title
Mamelodi Sundowns vice-captain Ronwen Williams failed to defend the CAF Goalkeeper of the Year award, ending his reign after winning it in 2024.
He was succeeded by Morocco’s Yassine Bounou, whose impressive year for club and country placed him ahead of the competition as the Atlas Lions became the first African team to confirm a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Bounou’s standout performances at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, where Al Hilal reached the quarter-finals, appear to have also boosted his chances for the crown.
Also in contention but unsuccessful was another Moroccan shot-stopper, Munir Mohamedi of RS Berkane.
For Williams, he will have a big opportunity to reclaim the award with good performances on the grand stages of the 2025 AFCON and the World Cup.
- AFP
Pyramids beat Sundowns again
Pyramids clinched the CAF Men’s Club of the Year award, once again edging out Sundowns in a repeat of their dominance from last season’s Champions League.
It might have served as another painful reminder for Masandawana of how the Egyptian side has become a new rival to them in Africa.
Moroccan side RS Berkane, another strong contender, fell short in the race for this prestigious accolade.
The outcome leaves Sundowns reflecting on what more they need to do to reclaim their status as the continent's best club after winning the 2016 Champions League title.
It now becomes a challenge to push themselves harder in pursuit of the continental crown after last season's near-miss.
- Backpage
Amajita's Smith fails to win
Amajita defender Tylon Smith could not win the CAF Young Player of the Year award despite his impressive rise over the past year.
The former Stellenbosch central defender had made the final shortlist alongside Othmane Maamma and his Morocco Under-20 teammate Abdellah Ouazane.
Sitting next to Morocco senior coach Walid Regragui throughout the ceremony, Smith watched on as Maamma was eventually crowned the winner.
Although visibly disappointed, the experience might highlight the former Stellenbosch FC centre-back's progress as he came close to being named the continent's best.
His nomination alone placed him among the continent’s most promising young talents.
- Backpage
Dlamini falls short
Sundowns Ladies custodian Andile Dlamini once again found herself narrowly missing out as Nigeria’s Chiamaka Nnadozie walked away with the CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year Award.
Morocco’s Khadija Er-Rmichi was also in the final three, but she too fell short as Nnadozie claimed the honour.
For Dlamini, the disappointment added to a list of near-misses for South African nominees on the night.
While South African footballers and teams failed to convert their nominations into victories at this year’s CAF awards, being considered for the awards alone could affirm the progress of South African football.
- AFP
Hakimi steals the show
Achraf Hakimi was honoured as the CAF Footballer of the Year, to cap a year he was influential for both Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco.
Ghizlane Chebbak of Morocco was named the Women’s Footballer of the Year.
Together, Hakimi and Chebbak’s accolades highlight Morocco’s dominance in African football.
Full list of CAF Awards winners:
Men's Player of the Year: Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain/Morocco)
Women's Player of the Year: Ghizlane Chebbak (Al Hilal/Morocco)
Coach of the Year (Men): Bubista (Cape Verde)
Goalkeeper of the Year (Men): Yassine Bounou (Al Hilal/Morocco)
Goalkeeper of the Year (Women): Chiamaka Nnadozie (Brighton/Nigeria)
Interclub Player of the Year: Fiston Mayele (Pyramids FC/DR Congo)
Club of The Year (Men): Pyramids FC
National Team of the Year (Men): Morocco U20
National Team of the Year (Women): Nigeria
Young Player of the Year (Men): Othmane Maamma (Watford/Morocco)
Young Player of the Year (Women): Doha El Madani