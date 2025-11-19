Former Orlando Pirates star, Bafana Bafana captain, Mamelodi Sundowns and Banyana Banyana goalkeeper miss out as CAF crowns the best players in Morocco

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo has missed out on the Goal of the Year award despite his stunning strike against Uganda at the 2024 African Nations Championship earning a deserved nomination.

His goal had captured the imagination of fans who felt it stood a strong chance of winning the accolade.

Banyana Banyana captain Refiloe Jane also saw her brilliantly taken free-kick fall short after making the final shortlist.

Jane’s effort against Mali at the Africa Women's Nations Cup carried precision and quality, raising hopes that she might walk away with the honour.

Young Africans star Clement Mzize's goal was crowned as the best.