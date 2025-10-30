+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Former Orlando Pirates coach ends Thembinkosi Lorch's Wydad Athletic Club winning run as Raja Casablanca claim a point to go second on Botola Pro League table

The two Moroccan heavyweights played against each other on Wednesday night at the Mohammed V Stadium in the top tier. Either side could have gone top of the table with maximum points, but chances went begging with both teams failing to get the ball in the back of the net.

  • What Wydad & Raja Casablanca were fighting for

    Thembinkosi Lorch's Wydad Athletic Club hosted Raja Casablanca, coached by former Orlando Pirates coach Fadlu Davids, on Wednesday at the Mohammed V Stadium.

    A win for the Red Castle could have taken them to the summit of the Botola Pro League table with 13 points, while the People's Club would have hit 14 points.

    Three points for either could have put them on top of the current leaders, Maghreb Fez.

    Spoils shared, chance to go top lost

    Wydad Casablanca gave Lorch another opportunity to get on the scoresheet or at least create a goal.

    But it wasn't going to be the case, and he was eventually subbed in the 77th minute as Oussama Zemraoui took his place. 

    Even Fadlu's Raja Casablanca couldn't get the ball in the back of the net, but they went second with 12 points, the same as table toppers Maghreb Fez, who have a superior goal difference. 

    The Red Throne are fourth with 11 points but with a game at hand.

    Why the numbers are important for Lorch

    Prior to the Wednesday game, the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates attacker had managed to score three goals and provide as many assists in the last five games.

    The 32-year-old hopes to force his way into Hugo Broos' plans as Bafana Bafana continue preparations for the 2025 AFCON and 2026 World Cup.

    He has been overlooked ahead of the friendly game against Zambia, but if he sustains his form, he might be considered.

    What comes next for Lorch?

    Lorch will now be aiming at getting at least an assist or a goal when Wydad play IR Tanger and Hassania Agadir, respectively, in the next Botola Pro League outings.

    Winning the league is at the top of the club's agenda this season. 