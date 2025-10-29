The drama surrounding the Bafana Bafana squad selection continues to unfold, with Wydad Athletic Club star Thembinkosi Lorch once again finding himself out in the cold.

Despite his flashes of brilliance with the Moroccan giants, Lorch has become a familiar face on the side lines of international breaks, sparking widespread debate between football pundits and fans.

The former Orlando Pirates star has had an impressive start to the 2025/26 season after joining Wydad on a permanent deal from Mamelodi Sundowns in the off-season.

Before the deal was made permanent, Lorch spent the second round of the previous season on loan from South African champions.

A few months ago, the highly-rated winger took the FIFA Club World Cup by storm after producing mouth-watering performances against big European clubs such as Manchester City and Juventus.

Lorch was arguably the best African player at the Club World Cup with his dazzling skills and the ability to create and score goals. So far in the new season, ‘Nyoso’, as he’s affectionately has had a bright start at Wydad in the Botola Pro after scoring two goals in four matches.

Lorch was also instrumental for the Red Castle in the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round as they won 5-1 against Asante Kotoko to advance to the group stages. In that match, the 32-year-old provided one assist and netted a sublime Panenka penalty, which has since gone viral on social media.

To the surprise of many, Hugo Broos announced the preliminary Bafana squad to play against Zambia next month in a friendly and continued to snub Lorch.

GOAL looks at possible reasons for Lorch’s continued absence from the Bafana fold:

