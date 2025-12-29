Former Orlando Pirates & Mamelodi Sundowns defender set to play against ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat as Bafana Bafana international closes on new deal - Report

While in South Africa, the 32-year-old was developed at Mamelodi Sundowns but struggled to break into the senior team.

It explains his loan spells; he played for Bidvest Wits from 2013 to 2014 before sealing another temporary move to Maritzburg United that happened from 2014 to 2017.

Cape Town City signed him, but he lasted for a season before the Team of Choice came for the defender's services in 2019.

Soweto giants Orlando Pirates were interested in the player, and they eventually made a move in 2021; however, a season later, he was on his way to Moroka Swallows, where he lasted until 2024.

The next stop for the experienced centre-back was AmaZulu, but he is plying his trade in the Middle East after parting ways with Usuthu.

In all those years, the versatile defender reached the final of the 2013/14 Nedbank Cup final, where his team, Bidvest Wits, fell to Orlando Pirates.

But he was part of the Cape Town City team that won the MTN8 in 2018, as the club beat SuperSport United to the title.