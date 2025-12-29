Former Orlando Pirates & Mamelodi Sundowns defender set to play against ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat as Bafana Bafana international closes on new deal - Report
South Africa international set for a new challenge
Former Orlando Pirates defender Kwanda Mngonyama mightsoon be playing trade in the Zimbabwean Premier Soccer League.
The country has recently been attracting big names that delivered in South Africa's Premier Soccer League, like former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Khama Billiat, Terrence Dzvukamanja, who also turned out for Pirates, and ex-Glamour Boys attacker Knowledge Musona.
Recent reports have now indicated that Mngonyama might be the new player in the Zimbabwean top-tier if everything goes as planned.
Where is Mngonyama going?
Speculations have it that the Bafana Bafana international has been heavily linked with newly promoted outfit Hardrock FC, who are busy strengthening for a new season that starts in March.
The bulky defender is currently contracted to Al-Ettihad Club, who are playing in the Bahrain second-tier league. Rumours are rife that the discussion between the involved parties is at an advanced stage, and soon he might be heading to Zimbabwe.
Mngonyama was let go by Usuthu after his contract ended in the last edition, with Siwelele FC also showing no interest in landing the player.
Coach Kelvin Kaindu, who was recently appointed to guide Hardrock FC in the Zimbabwean top-flight football.
What did Mngonyama achieve in the Premier Soccer League?
While in South Africa, the 32-year-old was developed at Mamelodi Sundowns but struggled to break into the senior team.
It explains his loan spells; he played for Bidvest Wits from 2013 to 2014 before sealing another temporary move to Maritzburg United that happened from 2014 to 2017.
Cape Town City signed him, but he lasted for a season before the Team of Choice came for the defender's services in 2019.
Soweto giants Orlando Pirates were interested in the player, and they eventually made a move in 2021; however, a season later, he was on his way to Moroka Swallows, where he lasted until 2024.
The next stop for the experienced centre-back was AmaZulu, but he is plying his trade in the Middle East after parting ways with Usuthu.
In all those years, the versatile defender reached the final of the 2013/14 Nedbank Cup final, where his team, Bidvest Wits, fell to Orlando Pirates.
But he was part of the Cape Town City team that won the MTN8 in 2018, as the club beat SuperSport United to the title.
Mngonyama against Billiat and Musona
Mngonyama's quality can't be ignored as he put up a decent shift in South Africa's CHAN team that took part in the 2024 edition staged jointly by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.
“If it weren’t for the CHAN tournament, this wouldn’t have been possible,” the defender said in his earlier interview with SABC Sport.
“The coach here told me that they spotted me during the game against Guinea, as well as in the qualification match against Malawi. They’re modelling my game on Yaya Toure here in Bahrain, and see me as an investment, who could be spotted by some of the big clubs in the big leagues in the Gulf region," he concluded.
He has been capped 12 times by the South Africa national team, but inconsistencies in club football have seen him miss regular callups.
Interestingly, the first game for Mngonyama, if he joins Hardrock FC, will be against defending champions Scottland, home to former Kaizer Chiefs duo Knowledge Musona and Khama Billiat.