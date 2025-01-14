Former Orlando Pirates administrative manager Floyd Mbele fired by Sekhukhune United amid allegations of him 'thwarting Kaizer Chiefs’ pursuit of Elias Mokwana' - REPORT

The veteran football administrator joined Babina Noko after parting ways with the Buccaneers in 2023 and was seen with Mokwana in Tunisia.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Sekhukhune reportedly fired Mbele

Allegedly thwarted Chiefs' pursuit of Mokwana

Said to have clashed with Sekhukhune coaches Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱