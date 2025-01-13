WATCH: Bafana Bafana star Elias Mokwana scores to help Esperance de Tunis progress to Caf Champions League quarter-finals as former Orlando Pirates coach Fadlu Davids guides Simba SC to Caf Confederation Cup last eight
The two football associates flew the SA flag high over the weekend after contributing to their teams' success in the Caf-Inter-club competitions.
- Mokwana scores Esperance winning goal
- Tunis progressed to CCL quarter-finals
- Davids guides Simba to CCC last eight