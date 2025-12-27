Former Moroka Swallows star replaces Orlando Pirates legend at PSL club as trophy-winning ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach returns to 'providing strategic oversight across all football operations'
Strategic changes
After parting ways with former Kaizer Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt, Durban City have appointed Sinethemba Badela as their new tactician.
Hunt's reign was rocked with inconsistency; the PSL debutants have six wins, four draws, and five defeats in 15 games. The experienced tactician left them in the seventh position, and the new team is expected to make the club more competitive.
Badela in, Hunt out
"Durban City FC is pleased to announce the appointment of Sinethemba Badela as the club’s new Head Coach with immediate effect," Durban City confirmed in a statement.
"Badela replaces Gavin Hunt, whose tenure concluded last month. This appointment marks a key step in the club’s ongoing technical restructuring.
"Badela brings a wealth of recent top-flight experience to the Citizens. Most notably, he served as head coach of Chippa United FC. Prior to that, he honed his skills as an assistant coach to Rulani Mokwena at Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club and coached the Diski Challenge team at Mamelodi Sundowns."
"His coaching philosophy is rooted in modern, progressive football and youth development."
The club can also confirm the broader stabilisation of its technical structure. Assistant Coach Pitso Dladla, who oversaw an impressive 3-0 away victory against Orbit College in the interim, will remain a vital part of the first-team setup alongside Goalkeeper Coach Rowen Fernandez."
Durban City chairman, Farook Kadodia, explained why they opted to appoint Badela.
“We are delighted to welcome Coach Badela to Durban City FC. He is a young, ambitious coach with a fresh tactical approach and a proven track record in developing players," the club's top official said.
"We believe he is the right person to build on our current position and guide the first team to new heights this season."
More changes
Durban City's changes also affected the club's Diski Challenge side, with Ashraf Hendricks being appointed as the head coach.
Hendricks has replaced Orlando Pirates legend Daine Klate, who also left Durban City after Hunt was fired.
"Further strengthening the club’s developmental pathway, Ashraf Hendricks has been appointed as the new head coach of the DStv Diski Challenge side. Hendricks, whose playing career included stints at Bidvest Wits and Moroka Swallows and national team representation, will be tasked with nurturing the next generation of talent," the club confirmed.
Middendorp returns
Former Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg United head coach Ernst Middendorp has returned to the club but will discharge the administrative duties as the technical director.
"The club is also pleased to welcome back Ernst Middendorp, who returns to Durban City FC in the role of technical director, providing strategic oversight across all football operations," Durban City confirmed.
The new coaching team will take charge as Durban City FC, currently 7th in the Betway Premiership with 22 points, prepares for the resumption of the league in late January following the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.
Kadodia also explained why the changes across their teams were necessary. He said he has full confidence in their ability to deliver and make their fans happy again.
“This comprehensive restructuring, from the first team down to our Diski Challenge side, underscores our commitment to stability and long-term success. We have full confidence in this new technical team to bring a winning identity back to our club and make our supporters proud,” Kadodia explained.
What next for Durban City after changes?
The mettle of the new team will be tested when the league resumes.
On Sunday, January 25 2026, they will come up against Polokwane City before a game against struggling Chippa United on Saturday, January 31st.