Former Moroka Swallows star replaces Orlando Pirates legend at PSL club as trophy-winning ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach returns to 'providing strategic oversight across all football operations'

"Durban City FC is pleased to announce the appointment of Sinethemba Badela as the club’s new Head Coach with immediate effect," Durban City confirmed in a statement.

"Badela replaces Gavin Hunt, whose tenure concluded last month. This appointment marks a key step in the club’s ongoing technical restructuring.

"Badela brings a wealth of recent top-flight experience to the Citizens. Most notably, he served as head coach of Chippa United FC. Prior to that, he honed his skills as an assistant coach to Rulani Mokwena at Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club and coached the Diski Challenge team at Mamelodi Sundowns."

"His coaching philosophy is rooted in modern, progressive football and youth development."

The club can also confirm the broader stabilisation of its technical structure. Assistant Coach Pitso Dladla, who oversaw an impressive 3-0 away victory against Orbit College in the interim, will remain a vital part of the first-team setup alongside Goalkeeper Coach Rowen Fernandez."

Durban City chairman, Farook Kadodia, explained why they opted to appoint Badela.

“We are delighted to welcome Coach Badela to Durban City FC. He is a young, ambitious coach with a fresh tactical approach and a proven track record in developing players," the club's top official said.

"We believe he is the right person to build on our current position and guide the first team to new heights this season."