Former Manchester United coach backed to win the Premier Soccer League title with Kaizer Chiefs after ending 2025 in fourth place

Kaizer Chiefs closed out their final Premier Soccer League fixture of the year with a disappointing stalemate, held to a goalless draw by TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday, December 7. Despite dictating possession and creating opportunities, Amakhosi once again failed to convert dominance into goals, leaving fans restless.

The match was not without controversy, as Flavio Da Silva’s strike was ruled out for offside in what many felt was a questionable decision, while a strong penalty appeal was waved away. Chiefs pressed forward with intent but lacked the finishing touch, firing blanks in front of goal.

This 0-0 result marked their second successive draw, following the midweek stalemate against Chippa United, and has raised concerns about their ability to translate control into victories. Club legend Brian Baloyi has weighed in, insisting that while the Glamour Boys boast the quality to challenge for the league title, they may require coaches with a proven pedigree to guide them over the line.