Former Manchester United coach backed to win the Premier Soccer League title with Kaizer Chiefs after ending 2025 in fourth place
Chiefs end 2025 with frustration
Kaizer Chiefs closed out their final Premier Soccer League fixture of the year with a disappointing stalemate, held to a goalless draw by TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday, December 7. Despite dictating possession and creating opportunities, Amakhosi once again failed to convert dominance into goals, leaving fans restless.
The match was not without controversy, as Flavio Da Silva’s strike was ruled out for offside in what many felt was a questionable decision, while a strong penalty appeal was waved away. Chiefs pressed forward with intent but lacked the finishing touch, firing blanks in front of goal.
This 0-0 result marked their second successive draw, following the midweek stalemate against Chippa United, and has raised concerns about their ability to translate control into victories. Club legend Brian Baloyi has weighed in, insisting that while the Glamour Boys boast the quality to challenge for the league title, they may require coaches with a proven pedigree to guide them over the line.
Baloyi backs two South African coaches for Amakhosi
“This Chiefs for me, the players we have right now and you look at where we are, I’d say we have a good enough team to win the league. Not just to be second, third or fourth. I’d put my head on the block,” Baloyi said on SoccerBeat.
“But I’ll say that these types of players that we have now, give Pitso (Mosimane) this team, give Benni (McCarthy) this team, and this team will win the league,” he concluded.
Foot off the pedal in title race
The two consecutive goalless draws that closed out 2025 have undoubtedly proven to be missed opportunities for Chiefs, who were desperate to collect maximum points and keep themselves firmly in the title conversation. Instead, those stalemates have left Amakhosi trailing the pace-setters, unable to capitalise on their dominance and convert it into victories that would have tightened the race at the summit.
At the halfway stage of the campaign, Chiefs sit in fourth place with 24 points from 13 matches played. Just ahead of them, Sekhukhune United occupy third spot with 25 points, while defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns hold second place on 26 points. Orlando Pirates, meanwhile, have surged into pole position with 28 points, establishing themselves as the team to beat. For Chiefs, the challenge now is clear: rediscover their cutting edge in front of goal and turn possession into results, or risk watching the gap to the leaders widen further in the second half of the season.
Preparations for January
As Chiefs step into the Africa Cup of Nations recess, the pause offers a vital window to take stock of their journey through the opening half of the 2025/26 campaign. It is a moment for reflection, recalibration, and sharpening of focus, as the Glamour Boys look to iron out the shortcomings that have cost them valuable points and prepare themselves for the challenges that lie ahead.
The action resumes in January, when Amakhosi return to domestic duty with a fixture that could set the tone for the remainder of their league campaign. On January 20, they will host Golden Arrows in a Premier Soccer League clash at home. Chiefs know that rediscovering momentum here will be key to reigniting their push up the standings and re‑establishing themselves among the frontrunners.
Just five days later, the spotlight will shift to continental competition. On January 25, Chiefs embark on a demanding trip to Zambia to face Zesco United in matchday three of the CAF Confederation Cup Group D. With qualification hopes delicately poised, this encounter carries immense significance. It presents Amakhosi with the chance to make a bold statement in Africa, while balancing the dual pressures of league ambition and defending their Nedbank Cup.