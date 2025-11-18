Former Mamelodi Sundowns superstar impressing in Spain! Athletic Bilbao legend lauds Lucas Ribeiro as 'different kind of player than what we have' after scoring another winning goal in La Liga 2
Ribeiro strikes again
Former Mamelodi Sundowns forward Lucas Ribeiro Costa scored the all-important goal as Cultural Leonesa edged Malaga 1-0 at home in a tightly contested Segunda Division (La Liga 2) match on Monday.
It was Ribeiro’s second goal in eight matches for Cultural Leonesa as he is slowly turning himself into an influential figure at the club.
He started the season late, owing to a transfer dispute following his unceremonious departure from Sundowns.
Monday's strike secured three crucial points for a Cultural Leonesa side currently sitting 15th in the 22-team league and fighting to create distance from the relegation zone.
Cultural Leonesa coach Cuco Ziganda, an Athletic Bilbao legend, was left waxing lyrical about Ribeiro.
Ziganda waxes lyrical about Ribeiro
“When he touches the ball, everyone's eyes widen and they're on the edge of their seats," said Ziganda as per AS.
"The play before the goal was spectacular, top-notch. He's technically very gifted. He's mature, but everyone has their own strengths. God gave him certain technical gifts and different physical ones.
"He's more explosive than aerobic; we have to make the most of him. He's a different kind of player than what we have.”
Ribeiro reminds Sundowns of what they are missing
Ribeiro could be reminding Sundowns of what they might be missing as he explodes into superb form away from Chloorkop.
His top performances come at a time when the Tshwane giants have not been convincing this season.
The Brazilian attacker's form could explain his determination to secure a move to Spain which saw him escalating his desire to leave Sundowns by approaching FIFA.
Having already tested himself in Europe with stints in France and Belgium, Ribeiro might have felt he was ready for a bigger challenges in the Segunda Division.
It would not be surprising to see him turning out in La Liga in the near future.
Will Sundowns find a player of Ribeiro calibre?
Masandawana fans would be hoping the arrivals of Miguel Reisinho and Nuno Santos will help plug the creative and scoring void left by Ribeiro.
The Brazilian left Chloorkop at the peak of his game, just after being crowned the 2024/25 Premier Soccer League Footballer of the Season.
Reisinho’s versatility in midfield is expected to give Miguel Cardoso fresh tactical options in the attacking build-up.
Santos, on the other hand, is expected to bring goal contributions that can ease the pressure of replacing Ribeiro’s influence.
The Portuguese duo could stabilise Sundowns’ transition and keep the reigning PSL champions competitive despite losing their star man.
What comes next?
Ribeiro’s latest goal for Cultural Leonesa caps off an unforgettable week for the lefty.
Monday's exploits came soon after the skillful player was nominated for the 2025 FIFA Puskas Award.
His sensational strike against Borussia Dortmund at the 2025 Club World Cup is now in contention alongside efforts from stars like Barcelona's Lamine Yamal and Declan Rice of Arsenal.
That recognition places Ribeiro firmly on the global stage and highlights the quality he possesses.
It is also something that will undoubtedly boost his confidence as he pushes to be prolific for Cultural Leonesa.
With this momentum, Ribeiro will feel inspired to deliver more top performances for his Spanish club.