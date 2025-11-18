Former Mamelodi Sundowns superstar impressing in Spain! Athletic Bilbao legend lauds Lucas Ribeiro as 'different kind of player than what we have' after scoring another winning goal in La Liga 2

Former Mamelodi Sundowns forward Lucas Ribeiro Costa scored the all-important goal as Cultural Leonesa edged Malaga 1-0 at home in a tightly contested Segunda Division (La Liga 2) match on Monday.

It was Ribeiro’s second goal in eight matches for Cultural Leonesa as he is slowly turning himself into an influential figure at the club.

He started the season late, owing to a transfer dispute following his unceremonious departure from Sundowns.

Monday's strike secured three crucial points for a Cultural Leonesa side currently sitting 15th in the 22-team league and fighting to create distance from the relegation zone.

Cultural Leonesa coach Cuco Ziganda, an Athletic Bilbao legend, was left waxing lyrical about Ribeiro.