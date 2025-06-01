Former Kaizer Chiefs transfer target completes a treble in Nasreddine Nabi's country as Bafana Bafana star Elias Mokwana's Esperance Sportive de Tunis clinch Tunisian Cup
The 25-year-old has been in his first season playing football outside South Africa for the first time in his career.
- Mokwana joined Esperance at the start of this season
- He was a regular for the Tunisians
- The Bafana star ends the season with a treble
