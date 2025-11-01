Former Kaizer Chiefs transfer target & ex-Spanish La Liga striker details Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy's impact as Kenya coach
McCarthy's task to lead Harambee Stars' revival
Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda are set to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, the first time the three countries have been handed the mandate to organise this continental football competition.
As co-hosts, the Harambee Stars would want to avoid an early exit from this competition, leaving coach Benni McCarthy with a big task in his hands.
Kenya forward Michael Olunga, who was linked with Kaizer Chiefs last year, is convinced the national team has rediscovered its confidence and direction under head coach McCarthy as they build towards AFCON.
Kenya's newfound belief under Benni
"I think we have a newfound belief in the team under Benni McCarthy," said Olunga as per Soccer Laduma.
"We're building towards the next AFCON... and believe that we are on a good ascent. More players are moving to Europe, playing outside the Kenya Premier League, which will be a good step for our team come 2027."
Benni's record as Kenya coach
In the 13 games he has been in charge of Kenya so far, McCarthy has guided them to six wins, three draws and four defeats.
However, he could not help them qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after being in charge of six games in this bid.
He also inherited a team that had already failed to book a ticket for the 2025 AFCON finals.
What comes next?
Ironically, Qatar-based Kenya captain Olunga was dropped from the Harambee squad for the upcoming international friendly matches against Madagascar and Comoros.
The former Spanish La Liga star would be hoping to reclaim his place in the national side next year.