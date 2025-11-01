Former Kaizer Chiefs transfer target & ex-Spanish La Liga striker details Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy's impact as Kenya coach

Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda are set to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, the first time the three countries have been handed the mandate to organise this continental football competition.

As co-hosts, the Harambee Stars would want to avoid an early exit from this competition, leaving coach Benni McCarthy with a big task in his hands.

Kenya forward Michael Olunga, who was linked with Kaizer Chiefs last year, is convinced the national team has rediscovered its confidence and direction under head coach McCarthy as they build towards AFCON.