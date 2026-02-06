Former Kaizer Chiefs target Stanley Nwabali breaks silence after shocking exit from Chippa United 'it wasn’t nice at all'
Nwabali explains Chippa exit
After leaving the Premier Soccer League's Chippa United, AFCON bronze medallist Stanley Nwabali has broken the silence.
Nwabali has explained the circumstances that led to the decision to leave Chilli Boys, a club for which he had established himself as a key player.
The Nigerian, who was a transfer target for Amakhosi before, left the Gqeberha club after he had a memorable performance with Nigeria in the AFCON finals in Morocco.
'It was tough and not nice'
“It was tough since yesterday when this decision was made. It’s not really a nice feeling, you know, but football is football because you need to improve and take a step forward,” Nwabali told Metro FM.
“But like I said, everything is good on our part. This is something we felt was a good decision for us. Parting from the club after four years is not a good feeling because it’s like leaving your home, where you have been with these guys for a long time, with different coaches, the chairman, and players, and now you part ways with the club.
“However, I might say goodbye now, but not forever, you know. I really wish the club and everyone I have met there well. This was a difficult decision to make; it wasn’t nice at all. But there are no hard feelings or anything. This was a mutual agreement that we felt was the best for us. We wish each other well, and I am looking forward to my career.”
Competition with Msibi
Since he returned from international duties, Nwabali has been the second-choice keeper for Chippa behind Dumisani Msibi. After his unexpected exit, rumours emerged that he was not happy playing a second fiddle role to his rival, but the Nigerian has responded to those claims.
“No, it’s not like that. Before I went for AFCON, I was injured, let me say, from the Pirates game, and I was trying to fix myself for coming back strong for the team and also going to AFCON,” he added.
“So, coming back from AFCON, it’s an understanding between me and the chairman [Siviwe Mpengesi]. He said to me, ‘You’re coming back from a bigger tournament and have been playing for one month; you really need to rest for, like, one or two games.
“And that was before the decision was made, and ever since I arrived at this club, the chairman has been talking like father and son.”
Where next for Nwabali?
After his impressive performance for the Super Eagles in the AFCON finals, the 29-year-old goalkeeper must have attracted interest from other clubs.
What now remains is to see whether he will remain in South Africa or he will choose to move elsewhere.