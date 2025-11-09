Former Kaizer Chiefs star warns Amakhosi 'can't rely on' Mfundo Vilakazi for now and claims 'I guess his talent was not nurtured properly

"Mfundo Vilakazi, the boy, knows football, but I believe he's being played out of position," Khanye told KickOff.

"But for now, they can't rely on him; it shouldn't be the case. Yes, the boy is one of the best talents produced in South Africa, but I guess his talent was not nurtured properly," he added.

"I don't think he was developed in the right way, and worse, he's being played out of position; that's why in the first half of the Orbit College match, he was nowhere to be seen."