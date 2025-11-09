Former Kaizer Chiefs star warns Amakhosi 'can't rely on' Mfundo Vilakazi for now and claims 'I guess his talent was not nurtured properly
Is Vilakazi playing out of position?
Former Kaizer Chiefs forward Junior Khanye has claimed Amakhosi youngster Mfundo Vilakazi did not undergo proper talent development.
Khanye also believes Amakhosi coaches Cedric Kaze and Youssef Ben Khalil are playing the forward in the wrong position, therefore limiting his effectiveness.
The retired footballer said even though Vilakazi did not get proper development, that does not rule out the fact that he is one of the best players in the country.
'Vilakazi not properly developed'
"Mfundo Vilakazi, the boy, knows football, but I believe he's being played out of position," Khanye told KickOff.
"But for now, they can't rely on him; it shouldn't be the case. Yes, the boy is one of the best talents produced in South Africa, but I guess his talent was not nurtured properly," he added.
"I don't think he was developed in the right way, and worse, he's being played out of position; that's why in the first half of the Orbit College match, he was nowhere to be seen."
Vilakazi assessed
Khanye also assessed Vilakazi's performance against Orbit College, a game that Amakhosi won by a 4-1 scoreline, their biggest victory so far this season.
Vilakazi was also among the scorers, although Khanye believes the forward was only visible in the second half.
"But at halftime, I don't know what the two coaches told Mfundo Vilakazi, but what I know is that in the second half, he came to the party," Khanye explained.
"If you play as a winger, you must be able to take opponents on. To create chances, you have to go around your opponent."
Vilakazi is not a winger
This is not the first time Khanye has analysed Vilakazi and said that Chiefs cannot rely on him now. In a previous assessment, the former Bafana forward also said Vilakazi should not be played as a winger.
“I don't think that boy is a winger, and people need to understand that Mfundo can't carry Chiefs now," he stated then.
“Yes, he can’t; Chiefs is a big team. Yes, he’s got the talent, and I always say he can’t carry Chiefs now, not now.
"The U20 team is a different environment. All I’m saying is that the coach is playing Mfundo in the wrong position; he should be number 10. Mdu [Shabalala] should be on the wing, probably, or even [Wandile] Duba or even [Glody] Lilepo," he added.
Vilakazi establishing himself at Naturena
The teenager is among the rising stars at the Soweto giants and is always a marvel to watch when he is on top of his game.
How he keeps the ball, how he creates chances, and how he takes on opponents make him one of the creative brains in the Chiefs' setup.
He is on the rise and is always trying to stamp authority as a key player for the Glamour Boys.
As Orlando Pirates, Chiefs' arch-rivals, enjoy top, young talents like Relebohile Mofokeng and Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Chiefs fans hope that their club can have players of that profile too.
Mohau Nkota was also a top talent before he left the Sea Robbers and joined Saudi Arabia's Al-Ettifaq.