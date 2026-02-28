Former Kaizer Chiefs star opens disciplinary case against SAFA & PSL over unpaid R15 million wages

When Royal AM signed former Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic as a free agent in 2022 and awarded him a two-year deal with a one-year extension option, it was all fanfare.

But things took an unprecedented turn not long after the deal was confirmed when the KwaZulu-Natal outfit, now defunct, terminated the star's contract just after three months.

The battle escalated all the way to FIFA and the Court of Arbitration, with the Serbian winning the case against the then Premier Soccer League club.