Former Kaizer Chiefs star eats humble pie after Mngqithi's recent success - 'Manqoba has dealt with the players’ mindset'

BackpageSeth WillisFormer Kaizer Chiefs star eats humble pie after Mngqithi's recent success - 'Manqoba has dealt with the players’ mindset'Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Royal AMMamelodi Sundowns FCRoyal AMSuperSport United vs Kaizer ChiefsSuperSport UnitedKaizer ChiefsM. MngqithiMasandawana have won their last six matches across all competitions after a poor start to the 2024-25 season.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMngqithi had a tough start with DownsSundowns were eliminated from MTN8Mngqithi lauded for turning the fortunes aroundFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below