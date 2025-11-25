Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Dominic Isaacs insists 'there is no reason to panic' after CAF Confederation Cup defeat by Al Masry and demands Inacio Miguel 'should learn' after costly blunder

Chiefs will now look to recover from last weekend's setback when they host Zamalek in their second Group D match.

But they have taken that match away from Gauteng and opted for Peter Mokaba Stadium as the venue.

"I am very happy they took the game to Polokwane. You see these teams from North Africa they can't play in the sun in the afternoon," said Isaacs.

"Yes, so most of the time you will see when they play home they are playing the evening. So, we must learn to use the sun and the altitude to our advantage. Our boys can play in the sun.

"So for me we should not take a game where you know when the sun is setting and then it goes behind the stadium and then the stand makes a shadow over the field.

"We mustn't go to a stadium like this. We should go to a field like Atteridgeville. You see Atteridgeville it's open there's no stand that's going to come it's going to be sunny until the last minute. So, we must take advantage of things like this instead of worrying about other elements and stuff," the retired footballer continued.

"We've seen what Pitso [Mosimane] did with Sundowns when he won the CAF Champions League and he beat Al Ahly 4-0 or 5-0 he was playing there in the afternoon.

"So, now, even Sundowns are starting to play in the evening. I don't know if it's TV or whatever, they started playing in the evening and it didn't have much effect.

"You can't take them to any stadium because it needs to meet CAF standards, yes," Isaacs concluded.

"I know Chiefs, Chiefs want to focus on marketing and stuff like that. At the end of the day these things must be balanced and making it as difficult as possible for the away teams."