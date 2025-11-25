Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Dominic Isaacs insists 'there is no reason to panic' after CAF Confederation Cup defeat by Al Masry and demands Inacio Miguel 'should learn' after costly blunder
Chiefs fall in Egypt
Kaizer Chiefs opened their CAF Confederation Cup Group D campaign on a losing note following a 2-1 defeat to Al Masry at Suez Stadium on Sunday.
As they appeared on course to pick a point on the road with the contest poised at 1-1, defender Inacio Miguel made a costly mistake that gifted their Egyptian hosts a win.
Despite going down, Chiefs put up a valiant effort in a match which they did not have five key players available for selection.
The likes of Gaston Sirino, Glody Lilepo, Wandile Duba, Khanyisa Mayo and Aden McCarthy did not travel to Egypt due to suspension and injuries.
But their absence was not felt much by the Soweto giants who matched their hosts but were unlucky to return home empty-handed.
Former Chiefs defender Dominic Isaacs says there is no need to press panic buttons after the away loss and also urges Miguel to dust himself off from the blunder he made.
Issacs reviews Chiefs' performance vs Al Masry
"No, there's no reason to panic. I think they did quite well. There's no reason for South African teams to fear anymore," Isaacs told Soccer Laduma.
"It's not like in 1996/97 where you know we had this fear, whatever. We are powerhouses now. And Chiefs showed that it was only that one mistake. It was a human error. Football, unfortunately, is a game of mistakes.
"Yes, so we need this guy [Inacio] Miguel to play for us the whole season. He should learn. We should learn about this. It was a crucial mistake. And unfortunately for defenders, if you make a mistake, the ball will end up in the net.
"Midfielders and strikers, they can make mistakes because you still have a defense that can cover you. So, no, it's you know, the mistake is part and parcel of football," added the Cape Town-born former defender.
"We still need him for the rest of the season. And yeah, we should learn about our mistakes and move forward. And I think they gave a good account of themselves.
"If they look back now, I think Chiefs could have won the game.That team didn't have much of a threat. I think Chiefs could have won the game, you know?"
Isaacs' take on Chiefs hosting Zamalek in Polokwane
Chiefs will now look to recover from last weekend's setback when they host Zamalek in their second Group D match.
But they have taken that match away from Gauteng and opted for Peter Mokaba Stadium as the venue.
"I am very happy they took the game to Polokwane. You see these teams from North Africa they can't play in the sun in the afternoon," said Isaacs.
"Yes, so most of the time you will see when they play home they are playing the evening. So, we must learn to use the sun and the altitude to our advantage. Our boys can play in the sun.
"So for me we should not take a game where you know when the sun is setting and then it goes behind the stadium and then the stand makes a shadow over the field.
"We mustn't go to a stadium like this. We should go to a field like Atteridgeville. You see Atteridgeville it's open there's no stand that's going to come it's going to be sunny until the last minute. So, we must take advantage of things like this instead of worrying about other elements and stuff," the retired footballer continued.
"We've seen what Pitso [Mosimane] did with Sundowns when he won the CAF Champions League and he beat Al Ahly 4-0 or 5-0 he was playing there in the afternoon.
"So, now, even Sundowns are starting to play in the evening. I don't know if it's TV or whatever, they started playing in the evening and it didn't have much effect.
"You can't take them to any stadium because it needs to meet CAF standards, yes," Isaacs concluded.
"I know Chiefs, Chiefs want to focus on marketing and stuff like that. At the end of the day these things must be balanced and making it as difficult as possible for the away teams."
What comes next?
Midfielder Sirino is back for the Zamalek match after serving his suspension and that is a boost for Chiefs considering the Uruguayan's experience in Africa.
Sirino has vast experience on the continent after playing CAF Champions League football with his former club Mamelodi Sundowns.
It is not yet clear if the likes of Lilepo, Mayo, Duba and McCarthy will be back.