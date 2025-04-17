Former Kaizer Chiefs defender backs Nasreddine Nabi as Amakhosi look to end decade-long trophy drought after reaching Nedbank Cup final - 'It would be unfair to say he’s failed this season'
The Tunisian has managed to steer the Soweto giants to the brink of finishing the season with a piece of silverware.
- Nabi is in his first season at Chiefs
- But Amakhosi have been blowing hot and cold
- An ex-Chiefs defender defends Nabi