Molefi Ntseki, Bafana Bafana
Kiplagat Sang

Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki adamant Bafana Bafana 'won the game from training sessions' - 'We unsettled Egypt early'

African Nations Championship QualificationSouth AfricaEgypt vs South AfricaEgyptM. Ntseki

After a draw in Bloemfontein, South Africa impressively eliminated the Pharaohs on their own turf.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Ntseki reveals Bafana Bafana tactics

  • Egypt fall in CHAN qualifier

  • Bafana pick up 4-2 aggregate win

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches