Former Kaizer Chiefs coach hints at third signing from Mamelodi Sundowns as Stellenbosch FC beef up squad after snapping up Orlando Pirates' top striker

Following Steve Barker's exit to Simba SC, the club's management opted to give former Kaizer Chiefs tactician Gavin Hunt a chance to help the team get back to the top of Mzansi football.

The ex-Glamour Boys coach, who parted ways with Durban City before the new job, has brought in some interesting players in the ongoing short transfer window.

Tshegofatso Mabasa came from Orlando Pirates, albeit on loan, the same as Mamelodi Sundowns' Kobamelo Kodisang. Mosa Lebusa was permanently signed from Masandawana as Wayde Jooste came in as a free agent.