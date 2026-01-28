Former Kaizer Chiefs coach hints at third signing from Mamelodi Sundowns as Stellenbosch FC beef up squad after snapping up Orlando Pirates' top striker
How Stellenbosch are rebuilding
Following Steve Barker's exit to Simba SC, the club's management opted to give former Kaizer Chiefs tactician Gavin Hunt a chance to help the team get back to the top of Mzansi football.
The ex-Glamour Boys coach, who parted ways with Durban City before the new job, has brought in some interesting players in the ongoing short transfer window.
Tshegofatso Mabasa came from Orlando Pirates, albeit on loan, the same as Mamelodi Sundowns' Kobamelo Kodisang. Mosa Lebusa was permanently signed from Masandawana as Wayde Jooste came in as a free agent.
Hunt not yet done!
Despite adding the aforementioned players, Stellies have lost Andre De Jong, Lehlohonolo Bradley Mojela, and Turan Manafov.
It explains why Hunt confirmed he is still in the market for new players before the transfer window closes on Thursday night.
“We will have three or four players signed as well. We are looking to strengthen our squad, and those players are back at training and will definitely come into the team," he opened up to the media.
Who else is heading to Stellenbosch?
According to iDiski Times, Hunt is set to get a talented defender from the defending Premier Soccer League champions once again.
"Stellenbosch FC have reached an agreement with Mamelodi Sundowns for defender Asekho Tiwani on a short-term loan," they reported.
"Stellenbosch reached a deal with Sundowns for Tiwani, who is set to join on loan. The 20-year-old joined Sundowns from Sekhukhune United in July 2024, and he made 15 appearances in all competitions for the Tshwane giants.
"He also went to represent South Africa’s U20 at the recent U20 FIFA World Cup," they concluded.
The immidiate task for Hunt
Hunt is preparing Stellenbosch for the upcoming CAF Confederation Cup fixture against Seed Ramovic's CR Belouizdad at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday. The last meeting ended in a 2-0 defeat, but a win on Sunday will see the PSL outfit go top of Group C with seven points, one more than the Algerian outfit.
Singida Black Stars and Otoho d'Oyo are the other teams in the pool, where the top two finishers will make the knockout phase.
Hunt hopes to have all experienced players available for the team, insisting they will have an upper hand.
"Three or four players from Mamelodi Sundowns are back at training and will be added to the squad. We believe we will be a stronger and better team going forward," he stated.
“The next match will be a completely different game. It will be played in the afternoon in very hot conditions, which may suit us,” he said.
“We are not used to playing in those conditions either, so it will be a totally different challenge, but one we have to prepare for properly and take advantage of if we can," the 61-year-old concluded.