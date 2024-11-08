Problems haunting Nasreddine Nabi's Kaizer Chiefs identified as ex-Mamelodi Sundowns coach blasts players - 'I don’t think they know the enormity and history of the club'
After starting the season in promising fashion, the Soweto giants have slumped back to the problems that has been bedeviling them in recent years.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Chiefs struggling in recent games
- They risk falling away in the PSL title race
- Tovey discusses Amakhosi's problems