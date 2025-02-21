Former Egypt and Qatar coach explains why Orlando Pirates' Caf Champions League quarter-final fixture against MC Alger favours Bucs - 'Algerian football is not at its best'
The experienced tactician has tipped the Soweto giants to triumph over the People’s Club in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.
- De Sa tips Pirates to beat Alger in Caf CL
- Bucs were drawn against Algerian side in the last eight
- The two teams will be meeting for the first time