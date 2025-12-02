Former Crystal Palace chief John Textor reveals shady partnership with Evangelos Marinakis that allows pair to 'adjust' transfer fees in deals between clubs

Speaking to Canal do TF, Textor said: "The relationship is, though we do not own Nottingham Forest, and Marinakis does not own any piece of Eagle Football, he has really become the partner that we wanted to have with Crystal Palace. It’s important, I believe, to have a strong Brazilian club, to have a strong European club, to have a strong United Kingdom club. I would like a partner in Portugal. I might even prefer a partner in Spain more than a partner in France, but Marinakis has effectively become that partner because he has clubs in Portugal, clubs in Greece, and a club in the UK, and he, more than any other owner I’ve met in the world of football, believes in Brazilian talent.

"That’s my first explanation. The second part of the question is, you have to understand that you do your best to allocate the transfer price on an athlete-by-athlete basis. But you also understand that if you have a large relationship and you’ve been trading players in Brazil and elsewhere because he’s sending players to us in France, we sent some younger players to him in Portugal, right?"

