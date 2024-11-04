Itumeleng Khune of Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix
Clifton Mabasa

Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper insists Kaizer Chiefs made a mistake releasing Itumeleng Khune as Fiacre Ntwari’s struggles continue - ‘They need someone like Itu’

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsI. KhuneB. PetersenRoyal AMRichards BayKaizer Chiefs vs Richards BayKaizer Chiefs vs Royal AM

The former TS Galaxy star was regarded as a perfect replacement for the former Mzansi's number but things are not going his way. 

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Bafana legend believes Chiefs should have kept Khune
  • The veteran keeper left the club this season
  • Amakhosi replaced the former captain with Ntwari
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below