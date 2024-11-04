Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper insists Kaizer Chiefs made a mistake releasing Itumeleng Khune as Fiacre Ntwari’s struggles continue - ‘They need someone like Itu’
The former TS Galaxy star was regarded as a perfect replacement for the former Mzansi's number but things are not going his way.
- Bafana legend believes Chiefs should have kept Khune
- The veteran keeper left the club this season
- Amakhosi replaced the former captain with Ntwari