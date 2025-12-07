Former Al Ahli head coach opens up on Saudi interest in Mamelodi Sundowns star and reveals admiration for Orlando Pirates' transfer business

“Ngolo Kante is playing there, Cristiano Ronaldo – we can go on and on and name many players who play in the Gulf. Now, we have players in Saudi, and then you can remember what I said, that we have a Saudi product,” Mosimane said, as per FARPost.

“When I was in Saudi, I did everything I could to get South African players on board. There was a chance to bring Iqraam Rayners when he was at Stellenbosch. I believed that he could crack the market.

"Also, Stellenbosch are a very progressive team in terms of giving opportunities to players, but the challenge was that we couldn’t do it at the last minute because they couldn’t find a replacement, and I understood," he added.

“They didn’t have strikers. Yeah, it was an opportunity lost for both him and myself also to bring a South African on board. But I don’t think it should end there; South African players can still go to the Gulf. The challenge is that it’s not easy.

"I think we should ask Orlando Pirates how they do it right, and probably many teams can follow because they are doing well now," the CAF Champions League winner concluded.