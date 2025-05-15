Forget it Kaizer Chiefs! Why Mamelodi Sundowns will dominate the PSL in upcoming 2025/26 season & Miguel Cardoso's side can now beat Orlando Pirates to second Caf Champions League star

Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs are desperate for the PSL title - but do they have enough to wrestle it from Mamelodi Sundowns' stronghold?

Mamelodi Sundowns are the undisputed giants of South African football, fueled by both their immense wealth and an all-star squad. With billionaire Patrice Motsepe owning Sundowns, the club have the financial clout to snatch up top talent from across the globe, all while chasing major financial rewards for a Caf Champions League win and R75 million from the Fifa Club World Cup.

With this kind of firepower, Sundowns aren’t just aiming for domestic glory - they’re setting their sights on continental supremacy.

Meanwhile, rivals like Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs are struggling to match Sundowns' might. But can they, really? The Buccaneers have fallen short when it matters most, while Chiefs, despite winning the Nedbank Cup, are languishing in mid-table mediocrity. With coach Miguel Cardoso leading the charge, Sundowns are poised to dominate for years to come - unless someone can rise to challenge their reign.

Article continues below

Here, GOAL looks at why Sundowns are set to continue their dominance in the PSL next season and beyond.

Click here to join our WhatsApp channel!