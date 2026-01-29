Forget Glody Lilepo! Cedric Kaze raves about two stars who shone as Kaizer Chiefs moved above Orlando Pirates on Premier Soccer League table

On Wednesday night, Kaizer Chiefs were away at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium playing Marumo Gallants in the Premier Soccer League.

A stunning strike by Glody Lilepo was enough to hand the visitors a deserved 1-0 victory which was their third in a row across all competitions.

The result left the Glamour Boys second on the table with 30 points from 15 games, just two fewer than the defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who laboured to a 2-0 win over Sekhukhune United on Monday evening.

Orlando Pirates, who have played 13 games and are scheduled to host Magesi FC on Saturday, have collected 29 points, which places them third in the log.

In their current form, it seems Chiefs can't be ignored, as they have what it takes to go all the way.